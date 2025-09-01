Central African opposition leader gives up French passport for election

BANGUI: Opposition leader Anicet-Georges Dologuele has surrendered his French citizenship to qualify as a presidential candidate against incumbent Faustin Touadera.

Dologuele confirmed his decision to AFP while preparing to challenge Touadera for leadership of the Russia-aligned nation.

The economist finished second to Touadera during the contentious 2020 election marked by violence and fraud allegations.

Touadera faces accusations of seeking lifelong presidency after constitutional changes enabled his third term bid and banned dual citizens from running.

Dologuele expressed doubts about authorities organising the December 28 first round vote properly despite the scheduled date.

He described his citizenship renunciation as a personal choice made with considerable emotional difficulty.

The opposition leader criticised the national electoral authority for demonstrating incompetence and clear partiality.

Electoral roll problems and funding issues have delayed regional and municipal votes planned alongside the presidential election.

Approximately 2.3 million voters including 749,000 new registrants are expected to participate according to official estimates.

Dologuele refused to exclude an election boycott if conditions for fair voting are not established.

He compared the situation to a football match where teams would not play knowing referees were biased.

Touadera initially won power during the 2013-2018 civil war that devastated the nation.

The country has experienced repeated coups, authoritarian regimes and civil conflicts since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Recent security improvements followed interventions by UN peacekeepers, Rwandan forces and Russian Wagner mercenaries.

Anti-government fighters remain active on major highways and eastern border regions near Sudan and South Sudan. – AFP