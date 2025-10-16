China defends Russian oil purchases as legitimate trade cooperation

BEIJING: China has defended its purchases of Russian oil as legitimate trade while condemning United States pressure as unilateral bullying.

President Donald Trump is pushing countries to stop buying fuel from Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump announced Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised him New Delhi would stop purchasing Russian oil.

The US president added that he intends to get China to follow India’s example in halting Russian oil imports.

India neither confirmed nor denied any policy shift regarding Russian oil purchases.

Trump has accused both China and India of funding the Ukraine war through their continued oil purchases from Russia.

The US president has also demanded that European allies immediately stop buying oil from Russia.

Beijing’s foreign ministry defended its normal and legitimate economic and trade cooperation with countries worldwide including Russia.

Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called US actions a typical example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion.

Lin warned that China would take firm countermeasures and resolutely safeguard its sovereignty if its interests are harmed.

China maintains it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict despite Western accusations of providing political and economic support to Moscow. – AFP