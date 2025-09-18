China ends Google antitrust probe amid US trade talks, FT reports

CHINA is ending an antitrust probe into Google, as trade talks between Beijing and Washington intensify over TikTok and Nvidia amid rising tensions between the two countries, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Google declined to comment to the FT, and did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has opted to drop its competition investigation against Google, a status known as “zhongzhi” in Chinese, the report said citing two people briefed on the decision.

Google has not been formally notified of the decision to drop the probe, FT said - REUTERS