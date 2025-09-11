China imposes punishment on Xiaohongshu over content violations

BEIJING: China’s internet regulator has imposed warnings and strict punishment on executives of popular social media platform Xiaohongshu over content violations.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced on Thursday that responsible individuals at the Instagram-like platform would face punishment for failing to fulfil content management responsibilities.

The regulator criticised Xiaohongshu for hosting numerous posts hyping celebrities’ personal dynamics and trivial matters that frequently appeared on hot search lists.

It stated that a clear, clean and healthy cyberspace aligns with the interests of the people without providing specific details about the nature of the punishments.

Xiaohongshu, launched in Shanghai in 2013, boasts hundreds of millions of monthly active users and focuses primarily on lifestyle, travel, beauty and food content.

Unlike China’s Douyin or Weibo, the platform leans heavily towards apolitical content while maintaining a reputation for relatively less censorship compared to other Chinese platforms.

The platform features an Explore page similar to TikTok’s For You page, using algorithms to suggest content based on user interests and interactions.

Xiaohongshu also operates as an online marketplace where users can directly purchase clothing, makeup and accessories through the platform.

Some users applauded the regulatory action against celebrity gossip while others criticised the targeting of Xiaohongshu instead of platforms like Weibo.

The regulator stated it would urge all websites and platforms to fulfil their main responsibilities and social responsibilities to maintain a clear cyberspace. – AFP