China imposes up to 78.2% tariffs on US optical fibre imports

BEIJING: China will impose tariffs of up to 78.2% on certain United States optical fibre imports starting September 4.

The commerce ministry announced the decision just before midnight on Wednesday, accusing American producers of evading anti-dumping measures.

The levies specifically target cut-off shifted single-mode optical fibre, with Corning facing a 37.9% duty and OFS-Felite receiving a 33.3% rate.

Drake Communications will pay the highest tariff at 78.2%, while other United States firms also face the maximum rate.

China purchased over $140 million worth of the targeted fibre type in 2024, according to customs data.

The ministry clarified that not every product under the tariff code will be subject to these new duties.

These are anti-circumvention tariffs designed to prevent firms from bypassing existing anti-dumping or countervailing duties.

An investigation launched on March 4 concluded that United States exporters were circumventing measures aimed at dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fibre.

Cut-off shifted single-mode optical fibre is primarily used in long-haul telecommunication networks, particularly in challenging or remote areas and underwater applications.

The tariffs will remain in effect until April 2028. – Reuters