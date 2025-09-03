China records hottest summer in 2025 with 22.31C average temperature

BEIJING: China endured its hottest summer on record in 2025 according to official meteorological data released this week.

The China Meteorological Administration confirmed the national average temperature reached 22.31C from June to August, surpassing previous records dating back to 1961.

Heatwaves persistently scorched southern regions while Beijing experienced temperatures nearing 40C during June.

Authorities issued health risk warnings across eastern China in July as the extreme heat continued.

Shanghai recorded 27 days with temperatures exceeding 35C in August, marking the highest number since records began.

Stronger high-pressure weather systems created clearer skies and increased solar exposure nationwide according to meteorological experts.

The CMA predicted temporary relief from blistering heat mid-week before temperatures rebound above 35C in Shanghai by week’s end.

Last summer’s record of 22.30C was broken by this year’s unprecedented heat levels.

Global warming trends continued with Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom also reporting record summer temperatures.

Warmer air and oceans resulting from climate change have increased water vapour capacity and evaporation rates.

Intense downpours and storms triggered devastating floods across China throughout the summer months.

Flash floods in Beijing’s rural suburbs killed at least 44 people in July after homes were submerged.

Tourists at an Inner Mongolia campsite were swept away by sudden floods in August, resulting in nine confirmed deaths.

China remains the world’s largest carbon dioxide producer despite emissions reduction commitments.

The country has pledged to peak emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Renewable energy investment has positioned China as a global leader in transitioning from coal consumption. – AFP