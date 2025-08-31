China's Xi meets India's Modi in Tianjin

SHANGHAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun a bilateral meeting in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, state media outlet Xinhua said on Sunday.

Modi is in China for the first time in seven years to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East will gather with Xi in a powerful show of Global South solidarity - REUTERS