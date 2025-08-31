  1. World

China's Xi meets India's Modi in Tianjin

theSun World
  • 2025-08-31 12:54 PM
India’s Prime Minister Modi is welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at the hotel in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. India’s Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERSIndia’s Prime Minister Modi is welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at the hotel in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. India’s Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

SHANGHAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun a bilateral meeting in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, state media outlet Xinhua said on Sunday.

Modi is in China for the first time in seven years to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East will gather with Xi in a powerful show of Global South solidarity - REUTERS