China to showcase new missiles and laser weapons at Beijing military parade

BEIJING: China will showcase a range of new weapons during a major military parade on Wednesday in a display of strength challenging United States military dominance.

Military experts have analysed social media photos and footage from recent rehearsals showing anti-ship missiles, cutting-edge underwater drones, and anti-missile systems.

Officials have kept secret the list of hardware to be displayed before Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

Many military enthusiasts have already spotted significant new systems including what is rumoured to be a gigantic laser weapon.

The military stated all equipment presented is domestically produced and currently in active duty.

Four new anti-ship missiles several metres long have been identified as the YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models.

These missiles can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels.

The YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models could be hypersonic, meaning they can fly at least five times the speed of sound.

Military commentator Song Zhongping stated China must develop powerful anti-ship capabilities to prevent the United States from threatening China’s national security.

Two new extra-large torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicles have been spotted during rehearsals.

The first vehicle labelled “AJX002” is eighteen to twenty metres long according to Naval News website.

China has the world’s largest programme of extra large uncrewed underwater vehicles with at least five types already operational.

The mysterious HQ-29 system is described by some analysts as a satellite hunter capable of intercepting missiles at five hundred kilometres altitude.

Mounted on a wheeled vehicle, the system features two missile containers each approximately one and a half metres in diameter.

A huge rectangular vehicle in camouflage colours could be a defence system using powerful lasers according to the South China Morning Post.

The system claims to be the most powerful laser air defence system in the world according to military-linked social media accounts.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads are expected to feature prominently in the parade.

Analyst Song Zhongping confirmed China will showcase a new generation of nuclear weapons during the event.

Next-generation armoured vehicles have been spotted including a new tank slightly smaller than the Type 99A main battle tank.

Professor James Char stated the armed forces have undergone significant upgrades compared to other advanced militaries worldwide.

He added that actual capabilities cannot be assessed under ceremonial non-operational settings. – AFP