Congo rebels accuse government of undermining peace efforts

GOMA: The Congo River Alliance has accused the Congolese government of violating agreements intended to end the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

This coalition of insurgent groups includes the prominent M23 rebels currently engaged in intensified fighting across the region.

Fighting in eastern Congo has escalated significantly this year following a major offensive launched by the M23 group.

This offensive enabled the rebel forces to capture the two largest cities in the eastern region.

“We are obliged to inform the Congolese people and the international community of the successive violations of the ceasefire, which are hindering the principle agreement,“ said Corneille Nangaa, the leader of the Congo River Alliance.

Nangaa made these statements during a press conference addressing the recent developments.

A mediation effort hosted by Qatar resulted in both parties signing a declaration of principles on July 19.

This agreement committed Congo and the rebels to begin negotiations no later than August 8 with a target completion date of August 18.

Both sides ultimately failed to meet this established deadline for negotiations.

Nangaa specifically accused government forces and allied militias of carrying out attacks in South Kivu province.

The Congolese government has not provided an immediate response to these serious allegations.

Nangaa urged Qatari mediators, the African Union and the United Nations to pressure Kinshasa to honour its commitments.

He also issued a warning about delivering an “appropriate response” to any new attacks against rebel positions.

President Felix Tshisekedi stated on Saturday that dialogue would only occur with Congolese committed to rebuilding the nation.

His comments came during a speech to his political coalition regarding the ongoing crisis. – Reuters