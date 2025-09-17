ConnectID software tested to enforce teen social media ban

SYDNEY: Software owned by Australia’s largest banks is undergoing testing to comply with a new teen social media ban starting in December.

ConnectID serves as an identity verification tool owned by the country’s top lenders that can confirm a person’s age using bank account details.

Singapore-based age estimation provider k-ID includes ConnectID in its software package and uses facial estimation technology to determine user ages.

k-ID confirmed that some Australian social media companies are already testing the pairing but declined to name specific platforms.

ConnectID stated it offers a stand-alone solution for the social media ban but may bundle services with k-ID.

The company added that no clients have yet signed up for assistance with the social media ban implementation.

Both companies aim to market their partnership to Australian gaming platforms facing separate laws requiring stricter content moderation for younger users.

This collaboration could position Australia’s banking sector centrally in implementing a globally watched law protecting teenagers online.

ConnectID participated in a government-commissioned technology trial this year alongside dozens of other age-assurance providers.

The Australian company connects websites to user bank accounts and sends anonymous signals confirming whether users exceed specified age thresholds.

Most teenagers possess bank accounts and could use ConnectID for accurate age verification if facial estimation tools provide incorrect results.

ConnectID managing director Andrew Black stated they have been working with major partners on identity verification for several years.

k-ID CEO Kieran Donovan announced the gaming agreement partnership would help Australian platforms create safer environments for younger players through real-time age verification.

A recent trial found age-guessing software could generally enforce the ban but noted decreased accuracy around the 16-year-old cut-off age for selfie-based systems.

The Australian government expects social media firms to provide progressively more accurate age confirmation options for users. – Reuters