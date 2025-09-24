Costa Rica president slams failed vote to lift his immunity

SAN JOSÉ: President Rodrigo Chaves strongly criticised a congressional vote that unsuccessfully attempted to remove his immunity from prosecution.

Legislators rejected the motion to strip his immunity during a special session on Monday with 34 votes in favour and 21 against.

Chaves described the case as a “show” and “disguised political persecution” during a fiery public speech.

“Let’s not talk about people who are scum,“ he declared while referring to those who voted against him.

The president celebrated the outcome by stating “yesterday we won an important battle” against his opponents.

Chaves labelled those seeking to remove his immunity as “cowards” and “servile” before attacking Attorney General Carlo Diaz and Assembly President Rodrigo Arias.

The 64-year-old leader faces accusations of extortion from the prosecutor’s office, which carries a potential eight-year prison sentence.

State prosecutors allege that Chaves forced a communications agency hired by the presidency to pay $32,000 to his friend and former image advisor Federico Cruz.

Investigators claim the presidency violated procedures by using Central American Bank for Economic Integration funds to hire the communications company.

The Supreme Court upheld prosecutors’ request to lift his immunity on July 1, marking the first such case for a Costa Rican leader.

This legal battle has shaken a nation traditionally viewed as a democratic stronghold in a troubled region.

Chaves could potentially face trial after his presidential term concludes in 2026. – AFP