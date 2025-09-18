Driver rams car into FBI building gate in US Pittsburgh

NEW YORK: A driver rammed a car into an entrance gate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building in Pittsburgh, United States (US), early Wednesday, before fleeing, said authorities, reported Xinhua.

The incident took place around 2.40 am Eastern Time (0640 GMT), and the suspect threw an American flag over the gate before leaving, said the FBI.

The agency said in a statement that the incident was considered “a targeted attack against the FBI.”

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,“ said Christopher Giordano, FBI Pittsburgh assistant special agent in charge.

No one was reported injured at the time of the crash, the official added.

The man left the area on foot after crashing into the gate, and the FBI said he has yet to be apprehended.

Giordano said that the suspect, a former member of the military, “visited the field office a couple of weeks ago to make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

“It is a federal offence, and we will be seeking prosecution to the fullest extent,“ he added - BERNAMA-XINHUA