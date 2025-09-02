Elon Musk supports anti-immigration rally in Japan amid rising populism

TOKYO: Elon Musk expressed support for an anti-immigration demonstration in Japan, a nation with relatively few foreign-born residents and growing populist political movements.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who previously advised US President Donald Trump, has endorsed far-right parties internationally including Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Musk commented “Good” on a video of the small Osaka rally posted by an account named The British Patriot on his social media platform X.

The account self-identifies as a “Proud white British man with indigenous roots” and claimed the clip depicted Japanese protesters “demanding the deportation of all illegal immigrants”.

“From Australia to Europe to Japan, citizens are uniting for remigration,” the post stated.

The August 30 footage showed participants holding Japanese flags and banners opposing mass immigration, including one reading “Don’t make Japan Africa”.

Immigration remains low in Japan compared to other wealthy economies and ranks low among voter concerns in surveys.

An ageing population, one of the world’s lowest birth rates, and widespread worker shortages are gradually increasing immigrant numbers.

The anti-immigration Sanseito party significantly expanded its upper house seats from two to 15 in July elections while holding three lower chamber MPs.

Its platform criticises “elitism” and “globalism” while promising to “bring power back to the people”, mirroring global populist trends. – AFP