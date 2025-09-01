EU chief’s plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming in Bulgaria

BRUSSELS: A plane carrying European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen experienced GPS jamming while preparing to land in Bulgaria with Russian involvement suspected.

The European Commission confirmed Bulgarian authorities believe Moscow was responsible for Sunday’s incident though it remains unclear whether the aircraft was specifically targeted.

Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta stated they could indeed confirm that GPS jamming occurred during a press conference.

The chartered flight landed safely at Plovdiv International Airport without requiring route changes.

Von der Leyen was visiting Bulgaria as part of her seven-country tour of frontline European Union states more exposed to Russian hybrid threats.

A separate commission spokesperson noted the region has experienced numerous jamming and spoofing activities with several involved companies already sanctioned.

Podesta added that Bulgarian authorities suspect this blatant interference was carried out by Russia.

The Bulgarian government confirmed the incident through an official statement.

Their statement explained that during the flight the satellite signal transmitting information to the plane’s GPS navigation system was neutralised.

Air control services immediately offered an alternative landing method using terrestrial navigation tools to ensure flight safety.

The Financial Times newspaper first reported the incident noting the plane was forced to land using paper maps.

The commission described von der Leyen’s trip as showing support for members facing challenges from proximity with Russia or Belarus.

Podesta characterised threats and intimidations as regular components of Russia’s hostile behaviour.

She stated this will only reinforce their unshakable commitment to ramp up defence capabilities and support for Ukraine.

Europe has boosted military spending and improved defence readiness following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

This incident occurred as Western powers discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in potential truce negotiations.

United States President Donald Trump moved to restore dialogue with Russia at his second presidency’s start.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war have subsequently lost momentum.

Moscow continues stalling on a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. – AFP