Family demands proof after Trinidadian man killed in US strike

LAS CUEVAS: Relatives of a Trinidadian man they believe was killed in a United States military strike on a boat in the Caribbean are demanding evidence to support allegations by President Donald Trump that those who died were trafficking drugs.

Trump has ordered a significant United States military buildup in the southern Caribbean where troops have conducted at least six strikes on boats allegedly involved in drug trafficking without providing evidence.

At least 27 people have been killed in these operations with some described as Venezuelans and others suggested to be from Colombia.

Family members of 26-year-old Chad Joseph believe he was killed in a Tuesday strike along with another Trinidadian man named in media reports as Rishi Samaroo.

Joseph’s cousin Afisha Clement expressed deep hurt stating Trump took a father and brother from families while questioning the lack of narcotics evidence.

She demanded concrete proof that the boat was carrying drugs insisting there is currently nothing to support the administration’s claims.

Joseph’s great-uncle Cecil McClean characterized the strike as a perfect murder challenging Trump to prove the boat was transporting narcotics.

Family members described Joseph as a fisherman who had traveled to Venezuela six months earlier to find work where he had relatives.

Joseph’s mother Lenore Burnley revealed she has not been contacted by Trinidad and Tobago’s government and learned about her son’s death through social media posts.

She expressed putting everything in God’s hands for satisfaction when asked what message she would send to Trump.

The Trump administration has provided minimal information about the strikes including identities of those killed or details about boat cargos.

A United States official indicated a Thursday strike appeared to be the first to leave survivors among the operations.

Legal experts have questioned why the military rather than the Coast Guard is conducting these strikes and why deadly force is used before other interdiction methods.

Democrats have stated the administration failed to provide Congress with credible justification or intelligence for its actions.

The Trump administration argues it is fighting Venezuelan narcoterrorists making the strikes legitimate under this justification.

Trump confirmed he authorized Central Intelligence Agency covert operations in Venezuela escalating United States pressure on Maduro.

The United States accuses Maduro of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups which he consistently denies.

Venezuela asked the United Nations Security Council to determine that deadly United States strikes off its coast are illegal. – Reuters