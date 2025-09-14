Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton dies aged 46 at home

LONDON: Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46 according to Britain’s Press Association news agency.

Hatton was discovered deceased at his residence in Hyde, located in northwest England, with Greater Manchester Police confirming they do not consider the death suspicious.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a call from a member of the public at Bowlacre Road in Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 am on Sunday where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

The boxing legend captured world titles in both light-welterweight and welterweight divisions during his celebrated career.

His aggressive fighting style and entertaining approach made him one of Britain’s most beloved boxing figures of his era.

Hatton faced numerous legendary opponents throughout his career including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The former champion had been openly candid about his mental health struggles following his retirement from professional boxing.

He had recently announced a planned return to the ring in a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah scheduled for December in Dubai.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury led tributes to Hatton on social media platforms.

Britain’s Amir Khan, another former world champion, described Hatton as a mentor, warrior and one of Britain’s greatest boxers in his tribute.

Khan emphasised the importance of mental health awareness and support within the boxing community and beyond.

Promotional company Matchroom Boxing expressed their sadness at Hatton’s passing and extended condolences to his friends and family. – AFP