Former Danish minister faces verdict in child pornography possession case

COPENHAGEN: A Danish court will deliver its verdict on Monday against former industry minister Henrik Sass Larsen regarding child pornography possession charges.

The former Social Democrat minister has admitted possessing over six thousand photographs and two thousand videos depicting child sexual abuse on his computer.

Larsen has denied the charges by claiming he sought the material to identify individuals who abused him during his own childhood.

His lawyer Berit Ernst stated that Larsen was searching for content featuring himself as a child victim of abuse.

The fifty nine year old testified during trial that he received a link in 2018 to a fifty year old video showing his own sexual abuse at age three.

He further claimed to have received another video clip in 2020 showing a three year old girl being raped in his presence when he was approximately the same age.

Larsen told the court both videos disappeared after viewing them but he remained determined to identify the perpetrators through online searches.

He expressed regret for not contacting police immediately upon receiving the abusive video content.

His lawyer questioned whether possession of such material should be punishable when the intent was personal information gathering rather than gratification.

Larsen also faces accusations of possessing a child sex doll, with photographic evidence presented in court during proceedings.

He testified that he received the doll as a free gift with an online purchase from China rather than buying it directly.

The court heard final arguments on Monday with the verdict expected later the same day.

A conviction could result in up to one year imprisonment for the former government minister.

The scandal emerged in March leading to Larsen’s expulsion from the Social Democratic party.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed shock over the case when it became public knowledge.

Larsen’s lawyer stated her client was eager for the legal process to conclude. – AFP