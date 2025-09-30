Former German far-right MP aide jailed for spying for China

DRESDEN: A former aide to German far-right lawmaker Maximilian Krah in the European parliament was jailed for four years and nine months on Tuesday on charges of spying for China.

The court in Dresden found that Jian Guo was guilty of acting as an agent for a Chinese intelligence service while working for Krah, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

An accomplice of Guo, named only as Yaqi X., was given a suspended sentence of one year and nine months.

Prosecutors had sought seven and a half years in jail for Guo, a German national who worked as a Brussels-based staffer for Krah between 2019 and 2024.

Prosecutors say he worked for Chinese intelligence from 2002 and used his position in Krah’s office to gather intelligence on European affairs and the AfD.

Guo is also accused of having been the handler for Yaqi X., a Chinese national.

At the start of proceedings, Yaqi X., who worked at a firm that provided Leipzig airport with logistics services, admitted she had passed on information to Guo about flight schedules and cargo movements.

Prosecutors say she shared details on military planes, troops and drones, including those being sent to Israel.

Krah, now an MP in Berlin, told the court this month that he had been unaware of allegations against Guo and had employed him because of his language skills and experience of running an import-export firm.

Krah is under investigation separately on suspicion of money-laundering and taking bribes from Chinese sources during his time as an MEP. – AFP