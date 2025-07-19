Former Indonesian trade minister jailed 4.5 years for sugar import corruption

JAKARTA: Former Indonesian Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for corruption linked to sugar imports during his 2015-2016 tenure. The Jakarta Corruption Court delivered the verdict on Friday, marking a significant ruling in the high-profile case.

Chief Judge Dennie Arsan Fatrika stated, “The judge declares that the defendant, Thomas Trikasih Lembong, has been legally and convincingly proven guilty of committing a crime.” The 54-year-old was also fined 750 million Indonesian rupiahs (approximately US$45,750), with an additional six-month jail term if the penalty remains unpaid. - Bernama-Xinhua