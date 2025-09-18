France faces nationwide disruption in major anti-Macron protest

PARIS: French protesters launched a nationwide day of disruption on Thursday in a major show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s budget policies.

Mass protests erupted across the country with significant transport chaos and clashes between police and demonstrators in multiple cities.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu took office last week vowing a break from the past amid an ongoing political crisis.

The appointment of the former defence minister has failed to calm the anger of unions and left-wing groups.

They remain furious about the draft 44-billion-euro cost-saving budget of his predecessor Francois Bayrou despite Lecornu’s pledges to abolish prime ministerial privileges and scrap two public holidays.

Around one third of teachers walked out on strike while nine out of 10 pharmacies closed their doors across the country.

Commuters faced severe disruption on the Paris Metro where only the three driverless automated lines operated normally.

Police in Paris and Marseille used tear gas to disperse early unauthorized demonstrations during the morning hours.

Protesters on the outskirts of Lille participated in union-led actions to block bus depots in the northern city.

Garbage truck driver Samuel Gaillard explained their motivation by stating they were fed up with excessive taxation and financial struggles.

Even schoolchildren joined the actions with 300 pupils blocking access to the Maurice Ravel secondary school in Paris while brandishing anti-austerity slogans.

This represents the most widely followed day of union-led protests since early 2023 mobilizations against Macron’s controversial pension reform.

Sophie Venetitay of the Snes-FSU teachers union stated colleagues were not fooled by Lecornu’s appointment which failed to calm public anger.

The protest day serves as an early crisis management test for Lecornu while anger focuses primarily on Macron himself.

CGT union leader Sophie Binet declared the main obstacle to revoking the pension reform lies within the Elysee Palace.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed concerns that thousands might seek to cause damage during demonstrations nationwide.

He promised uncompromising and relentless action against any property damage or harm to individuals during the protests.

More than 80,000 police officers and gendarmes deployed with drone support, armoured vehicles, and water cannon units.

The interior ministry estimates between 600,000 and 900,000 people would take to the streets across France.

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez expressed serious concerns about rioters infiltrating union marches to provoke fights and damage property.

Most high-speed trains continued operating while airline disruption remained minimal after air-traffic controllers postponed their strike.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed the transport situation was disrupted but not at a complete standstill. – AFP