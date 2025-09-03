France issues arrest warrants for Assad and six Syrian officials over 2012 attack

PARIS: French investigating judges have issued arrest warrants for seven former top Syrian officials including ex-President Bashar al-Assad over a 2012 bombing in Homs.

The warrants relate to a rocket attack on an informal press centre in Homs on 22 February 2012 that killed American journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik.

Three other people including two journalists and an interpreter were injured in the attack during the Syrian civil war.

Homs served as a major rebel stronghold and was besieged by Assad government forces from 2011 until 2014.

The International Federation for Human Rights stated the seven former officials face accusations of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

France permits the filing of crimes against humanity cases within its national court system.

A judicial source confirmed the seven European arrest warrants were issued last month.

The Syrian Centre for Media and Free Expression said the French investigation determined the attack deliberately targeted foreign journalists.

Mazen Darwish, general director of the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression, stated the attack aimed to limit media coverage of regime crimes.

Assad fled to Russia in December 2024 when insurgent forces seized control of Syria ending his family’s five-decade rule. – Reuters