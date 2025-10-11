France’s reappointed PM aims to form government free from party politics

L’HAŸ-LES-ROSES: France’s reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced he would form a government “not imprisoned by the parties” to address a political crisis “painful for everyone”.

Lecornu pledged “I will do my duty and I will not be a problem” one day after President Emmanuel Macron reappointed him to the position.

This reappointment occurred just four days after Lecornu had resigned from the same prime ministerial role.

France currently faces political deadlock and parliamentary impasse over a cost-cutting budget amid climbing public debt.

Macron’s decision to retain Lecornu represents his latest strategy to navigate the final eighteen months of his presidential mandate.

The president triggered this political uncertainty with snap legislative elections last year that produced a hung parliament.

Lecornu visited a police station in the southern Paris suburb of L’Haÿ-les-Roses on Saturday.

He reiterated that he had “no agenda” and stated that “all debates are possible” regarding France’s contentious pension system reforms.

These pension reforms have raised significant concerns among leftist political parties.

Lecornu must also carefully negotiate with the conservative Les Republicains party.

Bruno Retailleau declared his party should not accept any ministerial positions in Lecornu’s new government. – AFP