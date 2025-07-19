Fukushima radioactive soil delivered to Japan PM office as safety demo

TOKYO: Bags of mildly radioactive soil from near the Fukushima nuclear plant were delivered to the Japanese prime minister’s office on Saturday in a government-led demonstration of its safety for reuse. The move comes as authorities seek to address public concerns over the stored contaminated soil, with 14 million cubic metres still kept near the Fukushima Daiichi plant since the 2011 disaster.

The environment ministry stated the soil contains radiation levels equivalent to or less than one X-ray per year for those directly handling it. “Most of the stored soil poses minimal risk, but public perception remains a challenge,“ a ministry official explained. The soil will be used in flower beds at the PM’s office, covered by a 20-centimetre layer of ordinary soil to further minimise exposure.

The delivery coincides with upper house elections, where polls suggest Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition may lose its majority. Political analysts note the timing may be an attempt to reassure voters, though skepticism persists. “Reusing this soil requires transparency and trust, which are still lacking,“ said environmental policy expert Dr. Keiko Tanaka. - AFP