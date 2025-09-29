  1. World

German foreign minister: No NATO member will be left alone to deal with Russia's hybrid attacks

theSun World
  • 2025-09-29 06:11 PM
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul attends a press conference with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the day of the Weimar Triangle framework meeting, at Belweder Palace in Warsaw, Poland, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Kacper PempelGerman Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul attends a press conference with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the day of the Weimar Triangle framework meeting, at Belweder Palace in Warsaw, Poland, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

FRANKFURT: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that no NATO member state would be left to fend for themselves when dealing with what he called Russian provocation in the form of a wave of hybrid attacks.

“Russia wants to test our resolve and to stir unrest. That is dangerous and must be answered clearly and with unity,“ Wadephul said, speaking during a press conference in Warsaw with his Polish and French counterparts.

NATO would “protect every inch of our alliance territory - no member state is left alone to deal with these threats,“ he added - REUTERS