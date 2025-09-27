Germany considers military authorisation to shoot down drones

FRANKFURT: Germany is reportedly considering granting its military the authority to shoot down drones following a series of suspicious aerial incursions across northern Europe.

Recent drone sightings over airports in Denmark and Norway have caused temporary closures and heightened security concerns.

A drone was also observed late Friday over Denmark’s largest military base, further escalating regional tensions.

Germany, a principal supporter of Ukraine against Russian aggression, has itself noted an increase in suspicious drone activity, including a late Friday incident in its northern state bordering Denmark.

Although public evidence remains limited, suspicion for these incursions has centred on Russia.

Berlin announced earlier this week its intention to strengthen drone defence systems to address the perceived growing threat from Russia.

The tabloid Bild reported that the government is evaluating measures that would permit the armed forces to shoot down drones under specific circumstances.

Military intervention would be authorised if a drone presents a grave threat to human life or critical infrastructure and alternative measures are deemed inadequate.

Decision-making authority in such scenarios would reportedly shift from the police to the defence ministry.

The interior ministry, when contacted by AFP, did not confirm the existence of this specific plan.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the Rheinische Post newspaper that he seeks to reform air security laws to enable military assistance to police, particularly for drone defence.

He stated that Germany is experiencing a turning point not just in military security but in civil defence and protection overall.

Drones were spotted over the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein late Friday, according to state interior minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack.

Authorities are investigating the incident but have not disclosed the number of drones seen or their precise locations. – AFP