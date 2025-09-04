Google services down across several countries

ISTANBUL: Google services were reportedly inaccessible for millions in several countries, primarily in Southeast Europe, on Thursday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

According to DownDetector, a surge of reports from users struggling to access Google services such as YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Maps, Google Translate and other services started at 10am local time (0700GMT).

“There was a surge in reports starting at 7.10 GMT. During the outage, we received reports from Türkiye, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, North Macedonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and 16 other countries,” wrote tracker website Outage.Report.

Some users are reporting that Swedish audio streaming service Spotify has also been affected by the outage- BERNAMA-ANADOLU