Google waives EU and UK cloud data transfer fees ahead of new law

LONDON: Google has eliminated data transfer fees for organisations operating across multiple cloud platforms within the European Union and United Kingdom.

This policy change precedes the implementation of the EU Data Act scheduled for Friday.

Regulators in both regions aim to boost competition within the cloud computing sector currently dominated by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Google’s initiative surpasses the Act’s requirement for providers to charge only “at cost” fees for data transfers.

Microsoft introduced at-cost data transfer fees in the EU last month according to its website update from August 26.

Amazon Web Services states on its website that EU customers may request reduced data transfer rates for eligible use cases.

Google describes its multicloud “Data Transfer Essentials” as a straightforward solution for transfers between Google Cloud and other providers.

Many organisations utilise multiple cloud providers to enhance operational resilience and flexibility.

Senior director Jeanette Manfra confirmed the service remains free despite the Act permitting cost recovery from customers.

The EU Data Act primarily aims to facilitate easier switching between cloud service providers.

Britain’s antitrust regulator has separately expressed concerns about cloud market competition practices.

In July the regulator specifically criticised Microsoft’s licensing practices for negatively impacting rival providers. – Reuters