Hong Kong cancels flights, classes as Typhoon Wipha nears

HONG KONG: Authorities in Hong Kong raised the highest tropical cyclone warning on Sunday as Typhoon Wipha moved closer, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights and suspension of classes. The storm, located 60 kilometres southeast of the city, brought destructive winds and heavy rain.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a T10 hurricane alert, warning of sustained winds exceeding 118 kilometres per hour. “Under the influence of its eyewall, hurricane force winds are affecting the southern part of the territory,“ the observatory stated, urging residents to stay indoors.

China’s Hainan and Guangdong provinces also remained on high alert, according to state media. Hong Kong’s Airport Authority confirmed nearly 500 flight cancellations, with another 400 flights pending adjustments. Public transport faced disruptions, with limited train services and suspended open-section operations.

Over 200 people sought shelter in government facilities, while emergency services responded to multiple reports of fallen trees. One man was treated at a public hospital for storm-related injuries.

Wipha previously caused flooding in the Philippines, leaving two people missing. Hong Kong last activated the T10 warning during Super Typhoon Saola in 2023. - AFP