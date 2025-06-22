GENEVA: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Sunday that he is convening an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, after the recent United States (US) attacks in Iran, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow,“ Rafael Mariano Grossi posted on X.

This comes after reports of US attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran, including the Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant.

In a separate statement on X, the IAEA said: “Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran – including Fordow – the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time.”

The agency noted that it will provide “further assessments on the situation in Iran as more information becomes available.”

The situation in the region has further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that American forces carried out “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.