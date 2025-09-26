India retires MiG-21 fighter jet after 60 years of service

CHANDIGARH: India has officially retired its Russian-built MiG-21 fighter jets after nearly six decades of service.

A grand farewell ceremony was held for the final two MiG-21 squadrons, comprising approximately 36 aircraft, at an air force base in the northern city.

The retirement marks the end of an era for India’s first supersonic fighter jet, which was lauded for its valour but tarnished by a legacy of approximately 400 crashes.

Crowds cheered as officials staged the send-off, which included a mock dogfight and a display by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior air force officials, including veterans who had piloted the aircraft.

India first inducted the MiG-21 in the 1960s and eventually operated a staggering 874 units.

Plans to retire the jets in the 1990s were repeatedly delayed due to local production setbacks, bureaucratic obstacles, and corruption scandals.

The retirement comes a day after New Delhi signed a $7 billion deal to acquire 97 domestically designed and built Tejas jets.

Former Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar described the MiG-21’s legacy as undeniable, calling it a capable yet flawed fighter that formed the backbone of the Indian Air Force for decades.

He credited a key MiG-21 bombing campaign for hastening India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Nambiar explained that the jet, designed for simplicity, began to falter with age, suffering from frequent engine flameouts, hydraulic failures, and electrical faults.

The aircraft’s grim reputation in its later years earned it the infamous “flying coffin” moniker.

Over six decades, around 400 MiG-21 crashes were recorded worldwide, claiming the lives of 200 pilots.

Nambiar stated that it was time to let the jet go as a sobering reminder of the sacrifices made by those who flew it.

With this retirement, India is intensifying its push for domestic arms production and new international partnerships.

In April, India signed a multi-billion-dollar deal to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation, which will join 36 already acquired.

The country is also collaborating with a French company to develop and manufacture fighter jet engines domestically.

Analyst Angad Singh noted that India faces an unenviable position due to a current fighter shortfall but is fully backing the improved Tejas aircraft.

India is also in talks to purchase another 114 Rafale jets amid regional security concerns.

These concerns were heightened after an intense four-day clash with arch-rival Pakistan in May, which was their worst standoff since 1999. – AFP