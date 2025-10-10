India to buy missiles from UK in US$468 MLN deal

NEW DELHI: India will purchase missiles worth 350 million pounds (US$468 million) from the United Kingdom as the two countries continue to expand their defence links.

The contract is for India acquiring Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) manufactured in Belfast, Northern Ireland, according to a British Defence Ministry statement on Thursday.

The air defence missiles and launchers due to be manufactured for the Indian army are the same as those currently being made in Belfast for Ukraine, it said.

Britain also announced a “new milestone” in joint work on electric-powered engines for naval ships as both countries signed the “Implementing Arrangement to advance collaboration to the next stage”.

The deal is worth an initial 250 million pounds (about US$335 million).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who arrived in Mumbai city on Wednesday accompanied by a large business delegation for a two-day visit, hailed the deals as an example of the growing strategic partnership with India.

Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks in the Indian business hub on Thursday to grow bilateral relations in various sectors - Bernama