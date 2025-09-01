Indonesia deploys military as protests over lawmaker perks turn deadly

JAKARTA: Thousands of Indonesians protested nationwide as military forces deployed across the capital following deadly unrest over parliamentary allowances.

Six people have died during escalating demonstrations that began as peaceful protests against housing allowances nearly ten times Jakarta’s minimum wage.

At least three hundred protesters gathered outside parliament in Jakarta while dozens of soldiers monitored the situation on Monday afternoon.

Thousands more demonstrated in Palembang on Sumatra island with additional rallies in Banjarmasin on Borneo and Yogyakarta on Java.

University student Nafta Keisya Kemalia stated protesters seek parliamentary reform and direct dialogue with their representatives.

The protests turned violent after footage showed paramilitary police running over a twenty one year old delivery driver last Thursday.

President Prabowo Subianto and parliamentary leaders reversed the allowance measures following the outbreak of deadly violence.

Police established checkpoints throughout Jakarta while officers and military conducted city wide patrols with sniper deployments.

Hundreds of soldiers camped at the national monument with additional forces stationed outside the presidential palace.

The capital’s police paraded armoured vehicles and motorcycles outside parliament in a show of force on Sunday evening.

Schools and universities in Jakarta shifted to online classes until Tuesday while civil servants worked from home.

Experts believe the government’s reversal may not sufficiently address public anger over the parliamentary perks.

The Indonesian stock index fell more than three percent on Monday as weekend unrest rattled financial markets.

National Police accountability bureau head Agus Wijayanto confirmed two officers committed criminal acts during the driver incident.

Both officers face potential dishonourable discharge with ethics proceedings scheduled for Wednesday.

Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin warned security forces would take firm action against rioters and looters.

Several lawmakers reportedly had their houses ransacked while the finance minister’s residence was pillaged.

TikTok suspended its live feature in Indonesia for several days anticipating further unrest on its platform. – AFP