Indonesian finance minister’s home looted amid growing protest anger

JAKARTA: The home of Indonesia’s finance minister was looted overnight as soldiers guarded her residence amid escalating protests against police violence.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has faced major demonstrations since motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan died after being run over by police during a rally against financial perks for lawmakers.

These protests represent the most significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto’s administration less than a year into his leadership.

Anger has now extended to members of parliament with several lawmakers’ properties targeted by protesters.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati’s house in South Tangerang was ransacked in two separate waves during early Sunday morning.

Neighbour Damianus Rudolf stated that dozens of motorcycles carrying two to three people each comprised the first group of looters.

He confirmed that approximately 150 people participated in the second wave of looting at the minister’s property.

The looters took television sets, sound systems, living room decorations, clothing, and kitchen items including plates and bowls.

State news agency Antara reported that Sri Mulyani was not present at her residence during the incident.

The influential minister previously served as managing director of the World Bank and has held her current position under three different presidents.

Soldiers were observed guarding her property on Sunday afternoon while trucks removed some objects from the premises.

Several other lawmakers have experienced similar attacks on their homes in recent days.

Ahmad Sahroni from the ruling coalition NasDem party had his house attacked on Saturday night with crowds damaging property including a car.

Local media reported that another NasDem politician named Nafa Urbach had his residence ransacked early Sunday.

Lawmaker Eko Hendro Purnomo also faced a mob storming his house on Saturday night according to Antara.

Protests have expanded beyond Jakarta to other major Indonesian cities including Yogyakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Surabaya, and Medan. – AFP