Indonesian islanders sue Swiss cement giant Holcim over climate damage

ZUG: Residents of a small Indonesian island are taking Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim to court over climate change damages.

The landmark case represents a growing international movement to hold major corporations accountable for climate impacts affecting vulnerable communities.

Four residents from Pari island have filed suit against the world’s largest cement company seeking compensation for climate-related losses.

They demand that Holcim fund protective measures like mangrove planting and breakwater construction.

Two plaintiffs have travelled to Switzerland for Wednesday’s hearing in Zug where the company is headquartered.

Holcim maintains that carbon emission regulations should be determined by legislatures rather than civil courts.

Environmental groups note that cement production significantly contributes to global carbon dioxide emissions.

The case could set an important precedent for climate victims in developing nations seeking justice from industrial corporations.

Pari island has already lost 11% of its land area to rising sea levels in recent years.

Islanders report increasingly severe saltwater floods damaging homes and livelihoods.

This marks the first climate litigation case against a major cement company worldwide.

It also represents the first such action by Indonesians against a foreign corporation for climate damages.

Plaintiffs are seeking 3,600 Swiss francs each for damages and protection measures.

The amount represents 0.42% of actual costs matching Holcim’s estimated share of historical industrial emissions.

They additionally demand substantial reductions in Holcim’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 2040.

The court’s decision on whether to hear the complaint could have significant implications for corporate climate accountability. – AFP