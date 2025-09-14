Iran warns European powers against reinstating UN sanctions on Tehran

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a stern warning to European powers considering reinstating international sanctions against Tehran.

Araghchi stated that European powers would “lose it all” if they proceed with triggering the sanctions snapback mechanism under the nuclear agreement.

The warning came through a social media post responding to last month’s decision by France, Germany and Britain to initiate the process.

The snapback clause within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action allows parties to reimpose sanctions if Iran fails to meet its nuclear commitments.

Iran originally signed the nuclear agreement with six world powers in 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its compliance with the nuclear terms.

The current situation represents a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and European signatories to the nuclear agreement. – Bernama-Xinhua