Israel strikes Hezbollah site in south Lebanon violating ceasefire terms

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military conducted a strike on a Hezbollah-operated site in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Israeli Defence Forces targeted military infrastructure, including underground facilities, at the Beaufort Ridge location where military activity was detected.

“The existence of the site and the activity within it constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,“ the military stated.

This incident follows more than a year of hostilities between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel after the Gaza war outbreak.

Last year’s two months of open warfare concluded with a November ceasefire agreement.

Under the truce terms, Lebanon’s army has been deploying southern troops with UN peacekeeper support to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

Israel continues striking Hezbollah targets despite the ceasefire, vowing to persist until the militant group disarms.

Beirut faces US pressure to disarm Hezbollah by year’s end through Lebanese army intervention.

Hezbollah has pledged resistance against any disarmament efforts by Lebanese authorities. – AFP