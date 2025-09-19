Italian port blocks explosives shipment to Israel over Gaza offensive

ROME: Local officials in Italy have blocked a shipment of explosives to Israel in protest against the ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

The decision was taken by the city administration of Ravenna, an Adriatic port controlled by the centre-left Democratic Party which opposes Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government.

Mayor Alessandro Barattoni confirmed that dock workers alerted authorities about two containers of explosives scheduled to arrive at Ravenna port.

Ravenna’s municipal government along with provincial and regional authorities collectively hold shares in the port, enabling them to prevent the shipment from proceeding.

Regional leaders stated that Emilia-Romagna and Ravenna have chosen to side with innocent victims and hostages rather than with what they termed criminal governments and terrorist organisations.

Italy’s national government has not yet commented on the local authorities’ decision to block the shipment.

Prime Minister Meloni had previously expressed deep concern about Israel’s plan to assume control of Gaza City amid the continuing conflict.

The latest Israeli offensive in Palestinian territory has generated international outrage after nearly two years of warfare.

Gaza City is currently experiencing a famine situation officially declared by the United Nations.

The conflict began with Hamas militants’ attack in October 2023 that killed 1,219 people, predominantly civilians according to official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has resulted in at least 65,141 fatalities, mostly civilians according to Gaza’s health ministry data deemed reliable by the United Nations. – AFP