ROME: Israel’s continued assault on the Gaza Strip has become unacceptable and must stop immediately, Italy’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, warning against any move to forcibly displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke to parliament about the situation in Gaza amid mounting Western criticism of Israel, which invaded the Palestinian territory after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on its southern communities.

“The legitimate reaction of the Israeli government to a terrible and senseless act of terrorism is unfortunately taking absolutely dramatic and unacceptable forms, which we call on Israel to stop immediately,“ Tajani told parliament.

Italy has been a vocal supporter of Israel but there has been growing unease within the right-wing coalition government over the relentless and long-running military campaign.

In all, more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s air and ground war, Gaza health authorities say.

“The bombing must end, humanitarian assistance must resume as soon as possible, respect for international humanitarian law must be restored,“ Tajani told a heated debate in the lower house of parliament.

On Gaza, the government has come under attack from the opposition parties which have announced a demonstration in Rome on June 7, demanding sanctions against Israel and that Italy formally recognises the State of Palestine.

“The levels of political, moral and intellectual squalor that all of you, Italian and European ruling classes, are reaching, will condemn you as those who are complicit in extermination, genocide and inhuman crime,“ said Riccardo Ricciardi, a lawmaker from the 5-Star Movement.

Tajani said a Palestinian state could still be created following negotiations involving Israel, and Italy wanted to keep a dialogue open with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

But he reiterated that Italy was against displacing Palestinians from Gaza, an option U.S. President Donald Trump proposed earlier this year and which was swiftly rejected by Arab countries.

“The expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is not and will never be an acceptable option,“ Tajani said.

He reiterated that Italy might be prepared to take part in an eventual Arab-led peacekeeping mission in Gaza.