Italy welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace proposal and pledges support

MILAN: Italy has welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza.

The prime minister’s office stated Italy is ready to play its part in close coordination with the US, European partners, and regional actors.

It said the proposal presented by President Trump could mark a turning point for the conflict.

The plan would enable a permanent cessation of hostilities and the immediate release of all hostages.

It also ensures full and secure humanitarian access for the civilian population in Gaza.

The statement added that Hamas initiated this war with the barbaric terrorist attack of October 7, 2023.

Hamas now has the opportunity to end the conflict by releasing all hostages.

The group must agree to have no role in Gaza’s future and commit to fully disarming.

Italy pledged its support for the initiative through close international coordination. – Reuters