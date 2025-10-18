Kenya mourns Raila Odinga as crowds gather for final journey home

KISUMU: Tens of thousands of mourners packed the streets of western Kenya on Saturday to witness the final journey of beloved politician Raila Odinga.

Cries of “Baba” and “We are orphans” echoed through Kisumu as Odinga’s coffin arrived by helicopter at the city stadium.

The 80-year-old opposition leader died from a suspected heart attack in India on Wednesday, triggering nationwide grief particularly in his Luo tribal heartland.

Mourners breached security barriers and climbed stadium structures to catch a glimpse of the coffin, according to AFP journalists.

“Without Baba, we are dead. We don’t have anywhere to go,“ said 20-year-old supporter Don Pelido pressed against a barrier.

Emergency responders evacuated more than 100 people from the stadium mostly due to fainting and dehydration.

Authorities cancelled a planned procession in Kisumu to avoid stampede risks after deadly incidents at earlier ceremonies.

Security forces opened fire on Thursday to disperse a surging crowd at a Nairobi stadium, killing at least three people.

A stampede during Friday’s state funeral led by President William Ruto killed at least two more people and injured dozens.

“It was much better than Nairobi. We were ready for it,“ said emergency team member Philip Nyaswa in Kisumu.

Odinga served as prime minister from 2008 to 2013 but never won the presidency despite five attempts.

He played a crucial role in restoring Kenya’s multi-party democracy in the 1990s and overseeing the acclaimed 2010 constitution.

After lying in state in Kisumu, Odinga’s body was transferred to Bondo in Siaya county for Sunday’s private burial.

His death creates a leadership vacuum in Kenya’s opposition with critics noting his failure to prepare a successor.

“We have not accepted that he is really gone. It is still a bad dream,“ said 39-year-old shop owner Maureen Owesi in Kisumu.

Odinga’s pragmatic deals with rivals including President Ruto cost him support among protest-minded young voters.

His death leaves Kenya’s political future uncertain ahead of potentially volatile 2027 elections. – AFP