Key fashion trends from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2026

MILAN: The main shows at Milan Fashion Week concluded on Sunday with another season of stunning dresses and impeccable tailoring.

Designers presented their spring and summer 2026 women’s collections featuring several dominant trends.

Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis revisited the 1920s with a chic collection of speakeasy suits and dresses.

Antonio Marras imagined writers Virginia Woolf and D.H. Lawrence holidaying in Sardinia with models walking on salt-covered runways.

Prada again drew inspiration from uniforms with military-style jumpsuits and shirts worn under dresses.

Fendi presented button-down shirt dresses described as both boyish and ladylike in their aesthetic.

Tod’s showcased oversized striped shirts layered over leather mini skirts.

Dario Vitale’s Versace debut featured bright striped trousers matched with garish print shirts.

Dolce and Gabbana reinterpreted men’s classic striped pyjamas with jewel details.

Skirts remained fluid while jacket shoulders and trousers were wide throughout the week.

Max Mara used black elastic to define waists on floral printed coats and pencil skirts.

Emporio Armani incorporated kimono fastenings over tops and floaty dresses.

Thin leather belts provided definition to leather jackets at Boss with ends left loose.

Roberto Cavalli epitomised Milan’s glamour with its Gold Obsession collection on a gold catwalk.

Lead designer Fausto Puglisi cited Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra as inspiration for figure-hugging gold dresses.

Demna’s first Gucci collection featured huge faux fur coats and extravagant gowns.

Missoni shortened everything with models wearing swim briefs and rolled-up shorts.

Slips were coordinated with tops in Missoni’s signature bold patterns or worn under tailored jackets.

Fendi presented slips matched with blue bombers while Tod’s showed burnt orange underwear combinations.

Actors Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci attended shows including Dolce and Gabbana’s presentation.

Tennis star Serena Williams modelled an extravagant gown in Demna’s Gucci collection film.

The week showcased both quiet luxury and over-the-top glamour for the upcoming season. – AFP