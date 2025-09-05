Kim Jong Un tells Xi Jinping of steadfast will to develop ties

BEIJING: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed his steadfast commitment to steadily developing bilateral relations with China during talks with President Xi Jinping.

Kim affirmed the friendly feelings between the two countries during their meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Thursday evening.

The North Korean leader stated that developing relations with China remains the unwavering will of his Workers’ Party and government regardless of international changes.

He emphasised that the relationship between China and North Korea cannot change no matter how the international situation may evolve.

Kim also pledged North Korea’s consistent support for China’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Xi Jinping responded that both countries should strengthen coordination on international affairs to safeguard their common interests.

Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae for his first visit to China since 2019.

The North Korean leader expressed astonishment at China’s remarkable transformation and development during his six-year absence.

He noted that despite these changes, the warm welcome and friendship between the peoples of both nations remained constant.

Xi Jinping recalled his own 2019 visit to North Korea, describing the strong sense of kinship he experienced throughout his trip.

Kim departed Beijing aboard his private train on Thursday evening following the conclusion of his visit. – AFP