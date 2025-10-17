King Charles III to make historic Vatican visit meeting Pope Leo XIV

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will undertake an historic state visit to the Vatican next week.

Buckingham Palace announced the royal couple will visit the Holy See from 22nd to 23rd October 2025.

This visit marks their first meeting with Pope Leo XIV since his election in May 2025.

The trip occurs approximately six months after the royal couple met Pope Francis shortly before his death.

Pope Francis passed away on 21st April after leading the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics for twelve years.

Pope Leo XIV, aged 70, brings a background of missionary work in Peru and is the first American pope.

During their two-day visit, Charles and Camilla will join Pope Leo in celebrating the special jubilee year.

The programme includes a Sistine Chapel service focusing on their shared environmental commitment.

King Charles will separately visit a seminary training priests from across the Commonwealth.

Queen Camilla will meet Catholic sisters involved in girls’ education and tackling social challenges.

Buckingham Palace described this visit as a significant moment in Catholic-Anglican relations.

The visit recognises ecumenical work and reflects the Jubilee theme of ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

The British monarch serves as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The Church of England separated from Catholicism under King Henry VIII in the 16th century.

Modern relations between the Anglican and Catholic churches have become increasingly amicable.

King Charles last met Pope Francis in Rome during April despite the pontiff’s health concerns.

The 76-year-old monarch continues treatment for cancer while maintaining his royal duties.

Charles has previously visited the Vatican five times as Prince of Wales and met three popes. – AFP