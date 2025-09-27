King Charles to pay state visit to Vatican to see Pope Leo

LONDON: King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will pay a state visit to the Holy See next month, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, making a trip which they had been forced to cancel in April because of the failing health of the late Pope Francis.

The British royals were due to visit the Vatican as part of a wider tour of Italy but it was postponed on the medical advice after Francis was told to rest.

They were able to see to the late pope for a private meeting, becoming one of the final dignitaries to see him before his death a couple of weeks later.

As part of the re-arranged visit, they will join Pope Leo XIV to mark celebrations for 2025 Catholic Holy Year, Buckingham Palace said.

The visit will also celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, it said, while British media have previously reported that it would include a visit to the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

Charles, who as British king is the supreme governor of the Church of England which split from Rome in 1534, has also met Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI - REUTERS