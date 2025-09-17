Latvia arrests citizen suspected of spying for Russia

RIGA: Latvia’s State Security Service has arrested one of its own citizens on suspicion of spying for neighbouring Russia.

The alleged spy is accused of revealing the locations and security measures of Latvian and allied NATO troops to his Moscow handlers.

According to the agency, the male has also shared other information with Russian intelligence that could be used against Latvia’s national security interests and other Baltic states.

The suspect remains unidentified but has been in detention since late August with a criminal investigation opened and four properties searched.

Latvia and its fellow Baltic states have been NATO members since 2004 and are staunch allies of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

The situation on their eastern border remains tense following recent alleged incursions by Russian drones. – AFP