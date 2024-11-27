ANKARA: The Lebanese army on Wednesday said it is preparing to deploy to the south of the country after a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah entered into effect, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In a statement, the army said based on a request from the government, it will deploy to southern Lebanon in coordination with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and in implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolution 1701.

Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug 11, 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

The Lebanese army urged citizens to wait before returning to the frontline village and towns “where the Israeli enemy entered, awaiting their withdrawal in accordance with the cease-fire agreement.”

The truce between Israel and the Lebanese group took effect hours after US President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end the year-long cross-border fighting.

More than 3,760 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.​​​​​​