Meta’s Llama AI expands to US allies in Europe and Asia

MEXICO CITY: Meta Platforms announced that United States allies in Europe and Asia will now have access to its artificial intelligence system Llama.

The announcement came one day after the US government approved Llama for use by its own federal agencies.

Llama is a large language model capable of processing various types of data, including text, video, images and audio.

The social media giant is expanding access to a group of US democratic allies, specifically naming France, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

NATO and European Union institutions will also gain access to the AI system, according to a company blog post.

Meta will partner with several technology firms to deliver Llama-based solutions to these allied governments.

Its partners include Microsoft, Amazon’s AWS, Oracle and Palantir, among other companies.

The company typically releases its Llama models free of charge for developers to use.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has previously stated this strategy will pay off through innovative products and reduced dependence on potential competitors.

He also believes it will lead to greater user engagement on Meta’s core social networks.

The US General Services Administration will add Llama to its list of approved AI tools for federal agencies.

Procurement lead Josh Gruenbaum confirmed this development on Monday. – Reuters