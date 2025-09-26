Microsoft cuts cloud services to Israel over Gaza surveillance concerns

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft has restricted an Israeli defence unit’s access to certain cloud services amid concerns they were used for mass surveillance operations in Gaza.

The technology giant conducted a two-month investigation following a Guardian report alleging the Israeli Defense Force utilised Azure cloud services for storing data from civilian phone call surveillance.

Microsoft president Brad Smith confirmed in an online employee message that evidence supported elements of The Guardian’s reporting.

“We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians,“ Smith stated.

The company reviewed its decision with the Israel Ministry of Defence while ensuring compliance with its policies.

Smith emphasised that this action does not affect Microsoft’s ongoing cybersecurity work protecting Israel and other Middle Eastern nations. – AFP