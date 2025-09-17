Microsoft pledges $30 billion UK investment during Trump visit

LONDON: Microsoft has announced a plan to invest $30 billion in the United Kingdom over the next four years, with half dedicated to cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

This represents the largest single commitment among several US tech pledges totalling $42 billion, unveiled as President Donald Trump began a historic second state visit.

The UK and US governments also agreed to cooperate on nuclear and space technology through a new “Tech Prosperity Deal”.

Microsoft described this as its largest financial commitment ever made in the UK market.

“We’re committed to creating new opportunity for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,“ Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella stated in a social media post.

“That’s why today we announced a $30 billion investment in the UK over four years, including building the country’s largest supercomputer.”

Microsoft currently employs 6,000 people in the UK across data centres, AI research facilities, and video game studios.

Another significant agreement involves British firm Nscale partnering with OpenAI and Nvidia to establish a UK version of the Stargate AI infrastructure initiative.

Stargate, launched in January, aims to invest $500 billion in US AI infrastructure by 2029 with additional projects in the United Arab Emirates and Norway.

Nvidia separately pledged to deploy 120,000 advanced GPU chips across the UK in collaboration with local firms.

President Trump will be accompanied by several US tech CEOs when he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

These investments proceed despite tensions over Britain’s digital tax, which prompted Trump to threaten retaliatory tariffs against companies targeting US tech firms.

Britain ranks highly for private AI investments over the past decade though still trails significantly behind China and the United States.

Google simultaneously announced a £5 billion ($6.8 billion) investment in the UK over two years to support the country’s AI development.

Britain and the US will also sign an agreement to accelerate development of new nuclear power projects.

This partnership promises faster regulatory approval and additional private-sector investment deals as the UK pursues net-zero carbon emissions and energy security targets. – AFP