Modi appeals for peace in Manipur amid ethnic violence, launches projects

GUWAHATI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace on Saturday in Manipur state during his first visit since deadly ethnic violence erupted two years ago.

Modi unveiled a development package worth nearly one billion dollars while addressing residents in both conflict-affected communities.

Ethnic clashes between Manipur’s predominantly Hindu Meitei community and mainly Christian Kuki tribes began in May 2023 over economic benefits and job quotas.

The violence has resulted in 260 deaths and displaced more than 60,000 people according to official figures.

Modi faced criticism for his government’s failure to ensure order and security in Manipur throughout the conflict.

“The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration,“ Modi told residents in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur hills.

“Unfortunately, violence has cast its shadow on this beautiful region,“ he added.

The prime minister appealed directly to all organisations to embrace peaceful solutions for their communities.

“I appeal to all organisations to take the path of peace to fulfill their dreams and secure the future of their children,“ Modi stated.

His development package included women’s hostels, indoor stadiums, and road infrastructure projects totaling 963 million dollars.

Modi inaugurated these projects during visits to both Imphal city and Churachandpur town.

The government is making every possible effort to restore peace according to the prime minister.

Modi announced support for constructing 7,000 new homes for families displaced by the conflict during his Imphal address.

He urged both communities to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences peacefully.

“We should strengthen the bridge of brotherhood between the hills and the valley,“ Modi emphasized.

Manipur is governed by Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party despite recent leadership changes.

State leader Biren Singh resigned in February amid mounting pressure from the Kuki community and dissent within his own party.

The Kuki community had accused Singh of bias in favour of the Hindu Meitei population during the conflict.

Manipur has since been governed directly by the federal government through a New Delhi-appointed governor. – Reuters